Richmond officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department announced late Sunday night that Officer Seara Burton had passed away.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family," the department said in a post on Facebook Sunday evening. "We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far."
Burton was surrounded by her family at Reid Health when she succumbed to her injuries from five weeks prior, according to Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt.
Final arrangements are pending.
"The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time," the department said.
Burton was taken off of life support August 31 and had an honor walk at the hospital.
A short time later she was moved to a hospice facility in Richmond. Police have not released any details about what happened between the time she was taken off life support and moved to hospice, although they have given almost daily updates on social media about her condition.
On August 10, Burton responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop near North 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.
Burton stopped a man riding a moped and used her K-9 partner, Brev, to conduct an open-air sniff. Brev alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.
While officers were talking with the suspect, the driver of the moped opened fire, striking Burton. She was critically injured in that shooting.
