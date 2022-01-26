Watch
Man fatally shot at Motel 8 Inn, police say

David Marren/WRTV
Police respond Wednesday afternoon to a shooting in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue that left one person dead.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:37:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon after an argument broke out in a room at the Motor 8 Inn on Shadeland Avenue, police said.

Officers first responded about 2 p.m. to the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue for a report of a person shot, according to IMPD spokeswoman Genae Cook.

The victim was found wounded and in critical condition. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another person involved in the argument left the area before police arrived, Cook said.

Police have detained a person of interest for questioning and further investigation.

Officials do not believe there is an existing public threat.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

