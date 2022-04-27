Man who died in police custody on Monday was talented Indianapolis musician

INDIANAPOLIS — A call for help Monday morning by 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III's parents took a devastating turn when he died in police custody.

Neighbors say Herman Whitfield III was a loving man who brought everyone together by playing the piano — something that will be missed.

His family says he was a true musician with several awards to show.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said Whitfield's death is a huge loss for his family.

"Your talent sometimes draws your family together for holidays," she said. "So now there is going to be an emptiness without that talent there which will be an empty void."

A 911 call on Monday morning by Whitfield III's parents revealed he was in mental distress and requested an ambulance.

IMPD said Whitfield III was moving around the home naked, sweating and bleeding from the mouth.

After more than 10 minutes of negotiating and using de-escalation tactics, IMPD says Whitfield III quickly moved toward an officer, and a Taser was deployed on him twice for five seconds.

IMPD says he still resisted arrest and was double handcuffed.

When medics went inside after the scene was secure IMPD says they found Whitfield III unresponsive. Handcuffs were taken off and CPR was given.

Whitfield later died at a hospital. His cause of death is under investigation.

Body cameras were activated during this incident

"My heart breaks for that mother and the father," a neighbor said. "They were having a situation that was beyond their control. (They) call the cops and unfortunately, the worst happens. So my prayers really goes out to them."

According to IMPD's use of force policy regarding tasers or electronic control devices, officers will "attempt to target a subject below the chest or heart area or from the shoulders down on the back of a subject."

In this case, IMPD said at least one of the two prongs from the officer's taser struck Whitfield III in the chest.

In March, WRTV spoke with a detective on IMPD's Mobile Crisis Assistance Team (MCAT).

The detective said MCAT officers work Monday through Friday and aren't always called to a scene.

MCAT was not on duty when the call about Whitfield III came in, but IMPD said all officers are trained to intervene in a crisis.

Officers who were directly involved have been placed on administrative leave.

WRTV has requested the body camera footage and 911 call.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team went to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation.

IMPD Internal Affairs and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services agency are also investigating.

The Marion County Coroner's office responded and is investigating the nature and cause of death.

The Civilian-Majority use of force review board is conducting a review of the officer's use of force. This will occur after the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations are complete.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement about this case.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the individual who died on Monday morning," Hogsett said. "Yesterday's events only strengthen our resolve to continue working with the community on this critical issue. Further information regarding the incident and investigation will come from IMPD."