Indy DPW announces leaf collection dates for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Temps are falling and soon leaves will too.

Indy DPW announced on Monday that leaf collection for 2024 will begin on Monday, Nov. 6 and run through Friday, Dec. 1.

Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day.

You must follow these guidelines:



Place leave in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in inclement weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

This year, the South Side Landfill will not be offering composting. Instead, residents can take leaves to Greencycle for composting. Greencycle charges $20.

Indy DPW is asking residents to clear leaves from storm drain inlets to prevent drainage and flooding problems.

For more information, please visit indy.gov/activity/leaf-collection-season.