Indy DPW announces leaf collection dates for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Temps are falling and soon leaves will too.
Indy DPW announced on Monday that leaf collection for 2024 will begin on Monday, Nov. 6 and run through Friday, Dec. 1.
Residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pick-up per week on their regularly scheduled collection day.
You must follow these guidelines:
- Place leave in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in inclement weather.
- Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.
- Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.
This year, the South Side Landfill will not be offering composting. Instead, residents can take leaves to Greencycle for composting. Greencycle charges $20.
Indy DPW is asking residents to clear leaves from storm drain inlets to prevent drainage and flooding problems.
For more information, please visit indy.gov/activity/leaf-collection-season.