IndyGo Blue Line bus rapid transit cost more than doubles, IndyGo reevaluating

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, during IndyGo’s August Board Meeting, the Board of Directors discussed the status of the agency’s upcoming Blue Line bus rapid transit (BRT) route.

IndyGo staff informed the board they need more time to evaluate the current design of the Blue Line due to increased pricing, inflation and change in stormwater requirements.

The original cost estimate for the project in 2019, pre-COVID, when the Blue Line was at 30% design, was $220 million.

The latest cost estimates for the project are more than $500 million.

The Blue Line is scheduled to provide rapid transit along Washington Street between Cumberland and the Indianapolis International Airport.

IndyGo staff attributes the significant price increase to inflation and a change in design standards and costs for drainage infrastructure.

“IndyGo is committed to completing a transit project along Washington Street that delivers more efficient, accessible and rapid service to the community and works to implement the Marion County Transit Plan,” IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said. “Taking some time to review alternatives before moving forward allows us to present the best project for the community and continue to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

IndyGo will continue to work with partners and all parties involved to determine the best alternatives available to complete a rapid transit project.

IndyGo said the next steps in the process will be taking some time to work with design partners, the City of Indianapolis, CEG and the community to determine the best alternatives are available to complete a rapid transit project.