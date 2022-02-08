Job Ready Indy launching curriculum online, expanding access

INDIANAPOLIS — Job Ready Indy, which provides job skills curriculum is expanding and moving online.

Beginning February 15, the interactive online courses will be available for anyone in Marion County to access anytime.

Participants can earn badges, learn new skills, and enhance their overall career competency. The digital badges can be added added to participants’ professional portfolio, listed on their resume or shared directly with employers.

“No matter how much workplace experience a person may have, the expanded online curriculum helps build and enhance durable competencies needed to take their career to the next level,” said EmployIndy President & CEO Angela Carr Klitzsch. “Employers can continue to hire Job Ready Indy participants with confidence, knowing that they have the foundational employability skills needed for today's workplace.”

So far, more than 3,000 people have participated in Job Ready Indy since it launched in 2018.