Afghan evacuee joins Indiana National Guard

Afghan evacuee turns to Indiana National Guard to further community involvement
Provided Photo/Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry/38th Infantry Division
U.S. Army Capt. Aissata Diallo, right, ensures Indiana National Guard recruit Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi understands his right prior to swearing into the U.S. military in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 14:17:04-05

LAWRENCE — An Afghan evacuee who has supported U.S. troops overseas and is now helping fellow Afghans adjust to America is one of the newest members of the Indiana National Guard.

Mohammad Zaki Ahmadi says he's excited for the opportunity to join the Guard as specialist.

Ahmadi served in Afghanistan supporting U.S. forces as a translator and interpreter starting in 2010.  By 2018, Ahmadi said he was the lead interpreter helping the State Department at the U.S. embassy.

He also spent time at Camp Atterbury as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

"I loved what I've experienced. Joining the National Guard, I have a solid background," said Ahmadi in a news release. "And I like Indiana."  

He currently works as a case manager and helps his fellow Afghans adjust to American culture.  

Ahmadi will go through basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina later this year and then advanced training to become a financial management technician.

