More presumed positive monkeypox cases reported in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) said Thursday that there are now 17 presumed positive cases of monkeypox within the county.

On July 13, the department announced there were two cases. The Indiana Department of Health announced on June 18 that the first probable case of monkeypox was identified in Indiana.

The MCPHD says more monkeypox cases are expected.

“We must all be vigilant in understanding that, while some individuals are at a higher risk for monkeypox, it can spread to anyone,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, in a news release. “Be aware of the symptoms, and please seek the help of a medical provider if you have any questions.”

IDOH has opened up a registration form for Hoosiers to get the monkeypox vaccine. The MCPHD is administering monkeypox vaccine post-exposure to those individuals determined by the health department to be a known contact to a monkeypox case.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.

The most common symptoms, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body; fever; swollen lymph nodes; body aches; and exhaustion.

Isolation of monkey pox cases is necessary during their infectious period. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.