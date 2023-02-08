Perry Township second grade teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township second grade teacher has been awarded with a surprise $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Brittany Tinkler, a second grade teacher at Rose Parks Elementary, became one of just 40 educators nationwide to receive the honor.

The Milken Educator Awards celebrate, elevate and activate the American teaching profession and inspire young, capable people to join it. The Milken Educator Award is not a lifetime achievement honor. Recipients are heralded while early to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities earned from the award.

“Mrs. Brittany Tinkler’s love for education and innovative project-based learning has an impact that extends throughout Perry Township schools,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Whether by bringing in community partners to introduce her students to new career possibilities, helping her classes outperform expected growth in math and English/language arts, or launching a robotics club, Brittany continues to give back to the very same school community where she attended as a child. An advocate for all students, Brittany is proof that great teachers change lives and strives to do the same for each of her own students.”

“Brittany Tinkler is a treasure to Perry Township, drawing from her experience both as a classroom teacher and teacher leader to bring learning to life for her students every day,” said Dr. Jane Foley, who is herself a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator. “It is no surprise that she calls Rosa Parks Elementary her second home. For Brittany – a proud product of a family of educators – teaching is not only a vocation, but also a volition to help her students and colleagues reach their fullest potential. We are fortunate to have Brittany as a member of our national Milken Educator Award family.”

Tinkler hails from a family of educators — her grandfather was a principal in the Indianapolis area — and teaches in the same district from which both she and her husband graduated.

Tinkler’s passion for teaching and learning stems from a very personal mission: to give back to the school community that helped educate her.

Tinkler earned a bachelor’s in elementary education in 2012 from Indiana University and a master’s in curriculum and instructional leadership in 2018 from Indiana Wesleyan University.