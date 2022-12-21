WATCH: NWS, Marion Co. officials provide winter storm update

INDIANAPOLIS — As a winter storm approaches Central Indiana, city and county officials are scheduled to provide an update Wednesday at 5 p.m.
LATEST WEATHER UPDATES: Winter storm to impact Central Indiana ahead of Christmas
The following people are scheduled to speak:
- Mayor Joe Hogsett
- Sam Lashley, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for Indianapolis National Weather Service
- Lauren Rodriguez, Deputy Mayor for Public Health and Safety
- Phyllis Boyd, Director of Indianapolis Parks and Recreation
- Brandon Herget, Director of the Department of Public Works
- Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of Marion County Public Health Department
- Kelly Young, Public Affairs Director for AES Indiana
- Steve Quick, President of AFSCME Local 725
You can watch the update below.
For tips on how to protect yourself and your property along with information on warming centers, click here.