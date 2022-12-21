Central Indiana counties opening up warming stations for those in need

INDIANAPOLIS — As extreme cold weather reaches central Indiana this week, several counties are opening locations as warming stations for those without a source of heat from the temperatures.

Delaware County

Many locations throughout Muncie will be open for residents of Delaware County needing to escape the cold conditions.

Center Township Trustee Office

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed the 23rd, 26th, 30th, and 2nd

Muncie HUB

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday through Monday

YWCA

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday/Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women and children seeking overnight shelter must arrive during weekday hours for intake

Salvation Army

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed between December 24 and January 2

Muncie Mission

Open 24/7 Overnight shelter for men only

Christian Ministries

Overnight: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Overnight shelter for men only



Grant County

Currently, St. Martins Community Center and Grant County Rescue Mission are planning to operate as warming centers and/or shelters if needed. Both are in the city of Marion at the addresses below. We will attempt to open other shelters as needed.

St. Martin Community Center is located at 901 S. Branson and the Grant County Rescue Mission is located at 423 Gallatin Street.

Monroe County

In Monroe County, the following warming stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Friday and Monday.

Bloomington Fire Station 1 (Headquarters)

226 College Avenue, Bloomington

Bloomington Fire Station 2

209 S Fairfield Drive, Bloomington

Monroe Fire Protection District- Bloomington

5081 North Old State Road 37, Bloomington

Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters

5080 West State Road 46, Ellettsville



Wayne County

Warming Stations are available as On-Call for Winter Weather.

Persons who intend to utilize the warming stations should call or have someone call the designated contact prior to arrival as services may not be available, especially due to the holiday weekend.

Take your family's emergency supply kit with you when going to a warming station. Please bring any personal medications that will be required along with personal care items, snacks and items to occupy your time such as books, magazines and electronics.