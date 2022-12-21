Central Indiana counties opening up warming stations for those in need

INDIANAPOLIS — As extreme cold weather reaches central Indiana this week, several counties are opening locations as warming stations for those without a source of heat from the temperatures.
Delaware County
Many locations throughout Muncie will be open for residents of Delaware County needing to escape the cold conditions.
- Center Township Trustee Office
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed the 23rd, 26th, 30th, and 2nd
- Muncie HUB
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed Saturday through Monday
- YWCA
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday/Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Women and children seeking overnight shelter must arrive during weekday hours for intake
- Salvation Army
- Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Closed between December 24 and January 2
- Muncie Mission
- Open 24/7
- Overnight shelter for men only
- Christian Ministries
- Overnight: 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Overnight shelter for men only
Grant County
Currently, St. Martins Community Center and Grant County Rescue Mission are planning to operate as warming centers and/or shelters if needed. Both are in the city of Marion at the addresses below. We will attempt to open other shelters as needed.
St. Martin Community Center is located at 901 S. Branson and the Grant County Rescue Mission is located at 423 Gallatin Street.
Monroe County
In Monroe County, the following warming stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Friday and Monday.
- Bloomington Fire Station 1 (Headquarters)
- 226 College Avenue, Bloomington
- Bloomington Fire Station 2
- 209 S Fairfield Drive, Bloomington
- Monroe Fire Protection District- Bloomington
- 5081 North Old State Road 37, Bloomington
- Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters
- 5080 West State Road 46, Ellettsville
Wayne County
Warming Stations are available as On-Call for Winter Weather.
Persons who intend to utilize the warming stations should call or have someone call the designated contact prior to arrival as services may not be available, especially due to the holiday weekend.
Take your family's emergency supply kit with you when going to a warming station. Please bring any personal medications that will be required along with personal care items, snacks and items to occupy your time such as books, magazines and electronics.
- Central United Methodist Church
- 1425 E. Main St. Richmond, IN 47374
- Phone:765-962-8543
- Salvation Army
- 707 So. A St. Richmond, IN 47374
- Phone 765-966-7791
- Morrison Reeves Library
- 80 N. 6th St. Richmond, IN 47374
- Phone 765-966-8291
- Richmond Community Senior Center
- 1600 S. 2nd St. Richmond, IN 47374
- Phone: 765-983-7300
- Abington Fire Department
- Cambridge City Fire Department
- Centerville Fire/Rescue
- Dublin Fire Department
- Economy Fire Department
- Fountain City Fire Department
- Greens Fork Fire Department
- Hagerstown Fire Department
- Webster Fire Department
- Williamsburg Fire Department