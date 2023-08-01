Watch Now
Wayne Township bus driver injured, 2 students ok after head on crash

Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 01, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wayne Township bus driver was transported to a local hospital after a head on crash near 10th Street and Country Club Road on the city's west side.

According to Wayne Township Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts, the vehicles involved were a total loss, but the two students on board the bus and the driver of the other vehicle were checked and released at the scene.

A spokesperson for Wayne Township schools told WRTV the driver was taken as a precaution after the other vehicle crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

