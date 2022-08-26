Wayne Township Fire, other agencies preparing for Safety Day event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — 41 vendors from public safety agencies and community groups across Marion County will be giving away information and resources at the annual Safety Day Celebration Saturday.

The event will feature free food, a bike helmet giveaway, the opportunity to learn CPR, demonstrations and more.

It's happening Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Sam's Club, located at 5805 Rockville Road.

"We're big into risk reduction in our community," Jamie Meredith, Wayne Township Fire Department Public Education Director, said.

As part of the department's efforts for risk reduction, free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms will be handed out.

"You'd be surprised in today's day and age how many people just don't don't have them," Wayne Township Fire Assistant Chief Courtney Rice said. "Anytime we can get out and get people these this stuff, it lowers our risk. We don't have people dying in fires, we don't have people dying of smoke or CO because their furnace isn't burning right."

Rice says during the pandemic, the department's runs increased by 25%. Now, they want to get back out into the community to share safety tips and reminders.

Kids can get free dental checkups and haircuts at the event as well as a lunch to take home.

For information on hosting a safety event at a school, church or community organization, go to the department's website.