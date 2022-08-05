Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie

INDIANAPOLIS — The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled.
The show, part of Kroger Symphony of the Prairie, was canceled following Etheridge's announcement of testing positive for COVID-19.
Those who purchased tickets to the concert will automatically receive credit on their Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra account.
For more information visit the ISO's frequently asked questions page or follow ISO on Facebook.
