ISP Peru district K9 gets body armor donation

Photo Provided / Indiana State Police
Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 30, 2022
PERU — Indiana State Police K9 Mack will soon be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest, according to a release from ISP.

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is to thank for the donation of the body armor.

The vest is sponsored by Susy and Michelle Presswood and Waymire of Fairmount, IN. The sentiment "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” will be embroidered on the vest.

The vest will be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

The Vest Interest organization is a charity that aims to provide body armor and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the United States. The body armor is U.S.-made, NIJ certified, and custom fitted.

The organization has been able to provide over 4,740 vests to K9s all around the U.S. These have been made possible by private and corporate donations.

The program is open for dogs that are 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also able to participate.

