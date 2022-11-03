Peru mayor returns to office after April heart attack

PERU — A north central Indiana mayor is back on the job after a heart attack sidelined him in April.
A Miami County judge ruled this week that Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is able to perform all of his required job duties.
The judge heard testimony from the mayor and consulted a letter from his cardiologist.
Peru city council president Patricia Russell was appointed acting mayor back in May.
Hewitt's term runs through 2023.
