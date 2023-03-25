Missing Eaton 14-year-old Scottie Morris located safely

EATON — Scottie Morris has been found one week after he was reported missing.

The Eaton Police Department said Morris has been located and found safe in a social media post.

According to police, medics are checking him out now and will be conducting interviews.

Morris disappeared on March 16 from Eaton. A silver alert was issued for the 14-year-old Friday, March 17.

Morris left his house after an argument when his parents punished him.

In the following days, hundreds of volunteers from the community, along with law enforcement officers, combed through fields, the forest and river in hopes of finding the boy.

Eaton police suspended any further organized search teams from the public with no new information coming to light on March 21.

This is a developing story.

