Everything we know about Scottie Morris' disappearance one week later

EATON — It has now been one week and there’s still no sign of missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris.

Morris disappeared on March 16 from Eaton, a town north of Muncie. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with writing on the front, red and black shorts and black shoes.

A silver alert was issued for Morris Friday, March 17. An initial search started as soon as the alert went out.

In the following days, hundreds of volunteers from the community, along with law enforcement officers, combed through fields, the forest and river in hopes of finding the boy.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes or any structures left unattended where a teenager could hide.

Morris’ mother spoke with WRTV in attempt to plea with her son and the community.

Scottie’s mom shared a message to her son. Police say the family has been cooperating with their investigation. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/2Gyte9JvPI — Kaitlyn Kendall (@KaitlynReports) March 20, 2023

Morris left his house after an argument when his parents punished him.

"I know that you're mad and confused. I am afraid that you're scared of all of this. Everyone is out looking for you, and we're not trying to scare you. You're not in trouble," Felicia, his mother, said.

Community members have tied green ribbons around utility poles and light posts to keep Morris on everyone’s mind.

Eaton police suspended any further organized search teams from the public with no new information coming to light on March 21.

In a Facebook post, the department said search efforts have included boats, drones and K-9s. Law enforcement officers say they are still investigating and working leads.

Police have asked Eaton residents that have cameras posted on their houses to check their footage from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the day of Morris’ disappearance.

The Eaton community held a candlelight prayer vigil in honor of Morris on March 23.

As for the latest on the search for Scottie, The Eaton Police Department is releasing frequent updates on their Facebook.

If you have any information, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.