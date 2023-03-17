Silver Alert issued for missing Eaton teenager

EATON – A silver alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old.

Scottie Dean Morris is described by Indiana State Police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Morris was last seen on March 16 at 8:30 p.m. in Eaton, Indiana, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.