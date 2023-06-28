Mom revives daughter with Narcan days after she was revived by medics

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother used Narcan to save her daughters life, but it wasn't the first time she was saved by it.

About a year ago Sarah Cranor overdosed in the front yard of her mother's home.

Her mother, Jacki, performed CPR as she waiting for medics to arrive.

Jacki thought she was going to have to plan a funeral for her daughter.

The paramedics administered three doses of Narcan and revived Sarah.

"It was heart wrenching because I didn't know if she was going to start breathing, going to get up, that was going to be it," Jacki said.

Sarah learned for the first time what Narcan was. As a precaution she got her hands on it from a 'Naloxbox' vending machine at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

"I carry it now in my glove box in my purse, I've got it in my home," Jacki said.

That wasn't Sarah's last brush with death. Just days later, Jacki would find her daughter on the bathroom floor barely breathing.

She was overdosing again.

"First thing I thought of run to the Narcan," Jacki said.

The Narcan revived Sarah again.

"If it wasn't for Narcan I probably wouldn't be here right now," Sarah said.

Sarah's struggled with addiction for several years, starting early life.

She fell and broke her arm and was prescribed painkillers to help her recover.

Those pills turned into a decades-long battle of addiction.

Sarah isn't the only person who had had a close call with death after an accidental overdose.

It's an epidemic plaguing our country and Central Indiana.

In 2022 Indiana saw nearly 2,800 overdose deaths, according to the DEA.

More than 850 were in Marion County, and of that number, 641 were from fentanyl overdoses.

"It's a crisis, this isn't something anyone would ever choose to do," Wayne Township Fire Department spokesperson Eric Banister said. "All we can really do is help the people that need the help."

Right now Narcan is the only drug that can revive someone having an overdose from an opioid.

"It saves lives for sure" Sarah said. "Everybody should carry it and have it."

The same type of opioid overdose tool kit Sarah's mom used to get her hands on the life saving drug can now be found across the state.

On Tuesday, the Wayne Township Fire Department in Marion County, announced they'll add the "NaloxBox" to every one of their fire stations and the Mount Jackson Cemetery.

Inside there is free Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

It's an opportunity to give a drug user a second chance at life.

"I don't have to worry abut dying or anything crazy happening, so we live a pretty peaceful little life," Sarah said.

The mother of three has now been sober for nearly a year.

The narcan boxes at the Wayne Township fire stations are already in place.

For more information on where you can find help visit the Overdose Lifeline website.