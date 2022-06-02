2022 Taste of Bloomington canceled due to labor shortages, inflation

BLOOMINGTON — The Taste of Bloomington committee has announced that this year's event will be canceled due to labor shortages and inflation.

The event that first started in 1981, will not appear this year, the Taste of Bloomington committee announced on its website.

According to the committee, the event is canceled "due to increased supply costs, labor shortages, and additional ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local restaurant industry."

The one-day festival that displays different local foods and restaurants of Bloomington, lacked many key vendors this year.

Those who bought tickets to attend will be fully refunded, the committee said.

