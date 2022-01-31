Chuck Crabb, the voice of Assembly Hall and IU basketball, is retiring

BLOOMINGTON — Chuck Crabb, whose voice was as much a part of Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall as the IU fight song and candy-striped pants, is retiring.

Crabb, who served as public address announcer for Indiana University men's basketball games since 1977, announced his retirement Monday, a news release from Indiana University said.

"Indiana University Athletics congratulates Crabb on his retirement and wishes him well in the future," a university statement said.

Crabb, a 1973 IU graduate, worked in a variety of roles throughout his career with IU athletics, most recently serving as associate athletic director for facilities since 1990.

Along with men's basketball, Crabb had stints as the announcer for IU women's basketball, football, men's soccer and men's and women's track and field.

Crabb also served as the competition producer for track and field at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and was the interview room manager at the main press center at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

He was a public address announcer at the 1994 Men's World Cup and the 1999 Women's World Cup.