IU Athletics transitioning to cashless payments

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University Athletics has announced in a release that they will immediately transition to completely cashless payments for ticketing, concessions, and merchandise purchases at all their venues and shops.

IU Athletics said the move to cashless payments will improve pre-game and game-day experiences for all fans by reducing the time spent in line at the ticket window, concessions area, and merchandise stand.

Not only this but switching to cashless payments will help the concession areas at the venues to increase the number of point-of-sale locations in its existing space.

The venues that are now cashless are Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (including the Ticket Office), Memorial Stadium, Armstrong Stadium, Wilkinson Hall, Bart Kaufman Field, and Andy Mohr Field.

Apple Pay and Goggle Pay will also be accepted at concessions locations and the IU Team Store for game-day apparel sales.

When they re-open later this summer, the Indiana Hoosiers Team Store locations at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and the Carmichael Center will also be exclusively cashless