Third IU frat placed on cease and desist list within 8 days

BLOOMINGTON — A third Indiana University fraternity has been placed on cease and desists list within the past eight days.

Joining Alpha Epsilon Pi on the list are Sigma Alpha Mu and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

All three are listed for endangering others, alcohol.

In April, Alpha Epsilon Pi was placed on disciplinary probation until September 30, 2022 for endangering others, hazing, alcohol and failure to follow university and county COVID-19 policies.