Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man

MONROE COUNTY — Skeletal remains found near Lake Lemon in Monroe County more than 18 years ago have now been identified.

A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.

Earlier this year, Detective Alexander Hahn with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got funding for a forensic genealogy DNA examination through Othram, a private firm that assists law enforcement in solving unidentified remains, by comparing DNA of family members with those recovered in an investigation.

Through DNA and genealogy, the remains were identified as Steven Gabbard, 38, of Louisville. Gabbard had been reported missing by family and was last known to have been in Indianapolis.

Deputies say an investigation at the time indicated he may have been a victim of foul play.

Gabbard's family has been notified.

