Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsMorgan County

Actions

Mooresville police chief voted out from position by town council, to be reassigned

Kevin Julian.JPG
Provided/Mooresville Police Department
The Moorseville Town Council has voted to remove Police Chief Kevin Julian from his position.
Kevin Julian.JPG
Posted at 10:33 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 22:33:46-04

MOORSEVILLE — The Moorseville Town Council has voted to remove Police Chief Kevin Julian from his position.

Council members announced the decision at the Town Council meeting Tuesday.

“I can confirm the council made the determination to remove the chief," said Chou-il Lee, attorney for the Town of Mooresville.

During the meeting, several council members discussed Julian's involvement in a K-9 program that did not materialize.

Councilman Shane Williams said it was "disappointing" there wasn't more cooperation.

"I have been disappointed. I really have. I was one of your biggest advocates," Williams said during the meeting. "Statements like, 'we're going to just raise money to get a dog anyway without council approval,' and things like that — it's just not good to say those kinds of things."

Julian at one point addressed the council, thanking them for allowing him to serve as chief for two years.

"I (have) probably not, I guess, made the decisions that you as the town council — or at least a couple of council members — deemed that should have been done," Julian said, adding, "I feel comfortable with what I have done. I think we made positive progress with the department."

In accordance with Indiana Code, Julian will receive the pay of a lieutenant, though he may not serve in that role once reassigned, according to Lee.

Statutorily, he must be returned to the last rank and grade he held unless there’s not something open, Lee said.

“This is not the job that I necessarily wanted to do. I tried, I rooted for him. We just had to move in a little bit of a different direction," said Dustin Stanley, a councilman and a liaison for the police department.

Stanley said he was opposed to any further action against Julian.

Lee and council members declined to cite an exact reason for Julian's removal.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW