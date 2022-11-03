Watch Now
Mooresville Police receive body cameras

Provided/Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 03, 2022
MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department has received body cameras and plans to start using them later this year.

In a Facebook post, the department says it will do training and address IT issues before putting them in the field for officers.

The target date is currently scheduled for Dec. 21.

