Mooresville Police receive body cameras

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department has received body cameras and plans to start using them later this year.
In a Facebook post, the department says it will do training and address IT issues before putting them in the field for officers.
The target date is currently scheduled for Dec. 21.
