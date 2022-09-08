Mooresville student suffering broken bones, brain contusions after being hit by suspected drunk driver

MOORESVILLE — A fifteen-year-old Mooresville High School student is in for a long recovery after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on her way to the school bus Wednesday morning.

Trinity Shockley is in the hospital suffering from a broken femur, broken arm, a fractured skull, a compression fracture in a vertebra and two brain contusions. Her aunt, Angela Altmeyer, says Shockley may need additional surgery for her ACL.

Altmeyer said her niece doesn't deserve her current suffering. She describes Trinity as spunky and outgoing, with a great sense of humor. Her father, Tim, is a veteran. Altmeyer says the two are best friends.

The community has been supportive of the family, according to Altmeyer, who organized a GoFundMe to coordinate donations. She also posts updates about Shockley's condition on the page. She says that Shockley is in for a long recovery.

"We're still continuing to pray because we still don't know answers. This is going to be a long recovery, and we don't know what to expect. And the hardest part of it all is he's out on bond," Altmeyer said.

A 35-year-old old man, Michael Simpson, was arrested on charges related to the crash. According to court documents, he had a blood alcohol content of .125, well over the legal limit of .08.

He was released on bond the same day.