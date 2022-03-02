KENTUCKY — An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her young son in the dark last month has signed a waiver to be extradited back to Ohio from Kentucky.

According to the Scott County Circuit Clerk in Kentucky, Heather Adkins signed the extradition waiver on Wednesday.

Adkins, 32, was arrested at a gas station in Georgetown, Kentucky last month after her 6-year-old son was found wandering, all alone two days earlier in Colerain Township, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Court documents say passing drivers found the boy a block from where he was abandoned. He was wearing a jacket and sweats.

The Georgetown Police Department said Adkins gave officers a false name, but her actual Social Security number. After running her Social Security Number, police found Adkins had a warrant for failure to pay a ticket from 2011 in Kentucky.

Police did not know until after Adkins' arrest that Indiana and Ohio agencies were looking for her.

An arrest warrant for child endangerment was filed against Adkins in Ohio and a second charge of kidnapping was later added.

Due to Adkins signing the waiver of extradition, it is now up to Hamilton County, Ohio authorities to transport her back to Ohio.

