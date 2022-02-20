Employee: suspect who allegedly abandoned son was acting belligerent

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — WRTV is learning new information about what led up to the arrest of a Shelbyville, Indiana mom in Kentucky Saturday night.

Heather Adkins, 32, was arrested by Georgetown, Kentucky Police at a Clarks Pump-N-Shop gas station on a warrant for failure to pay a ticket from Bell County, Kentucky in 2011.

An employee tells WRTV Adkins was beating on windows and running into people inside the store. Police say when they arrived, Adkins gave them a false name and her Social Security Number. Once police ran that number, they discovered the warrant.

Georgetown Police say they had no idea Adkins was wanted for child endangerment because that warrant was only issued in the state of Ohio and not in the national database.

Crystalyn Davis says she is a family friend of Adkins. She says Adkins dropped off her other two children at Davis's house in Tazewell, Tennessee Thursday afternoon.

Later that day, Adkins' 5-year-old son, who has autism, was found wandering in Colerain Township, Ohio wearing a jacket and sweats. Colerain PD says Adkins abandoned him there and that stretch of road did not have a sidewalk.

On Saturday, police said they believe the boy's mother abandoned him and they filed the arrest warrant.

Colerain PD says the child is now with Cincinnati Child Services.