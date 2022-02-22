Shelbyville mom accused of abandoning son faces kidnapping charge in Ohio

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Shelbyville woman arrested on suspicion of abandoning her 6-year-old son with autism in Ohio is now facing an additional charge in that state.

Heather Adkins, 32, will face a kidnapping charge when she is extradited back to Ohio from Kentucky, where she was arrested, WRTV sister station WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

She already faced a charge of child endangerment in Ohio.

It's not yet clear why the kidnapping charge was added.

RELATED | Shelbyville mother says she abandoned her son in Ohio 'to save him'

Adkins is currently at the Scott County Jail in Kentucky and faced an extradition hearing Tuesday. Another extradition hearing is set for March 8 and Adkins won't return to Ohio for trial before then, WCPO reported.

She is being represented by Vinnie Morris, a public defender appointed to her. Her bond remains at $10,000 cash.

During a jailhouse interview with WRTV sister station WLEX in Lexington Tuesday, Adkins continued to change her story, saying that her vehicle broke down and she had left her son in the back seat while she went for help. She claims he must have gotten out and taken off walking and that’s when he was found.

RELATED | Gas station employee says woman who allegedly abandoned son was acting belligerent

"I was just really confused at that time,” Adkins told a reporter. “I hadn’t had my medicine and he hadn’t either."

Adkins claimed responsibility for what happened, saying "It’s all on me. I should have known better, being his mother."

She added, "I feel like I should be given another chance."