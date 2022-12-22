Multiple holiday events in Indy closing early, canceling plans

INDIANAPOLIS — Many local holiday events are being paused as central Indiana prepares for harsh weather conditions Thursday night and Friday.

Christmas at the Zoo will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday due to the predicted weather impact. They will decide Friday morning if they plan to open at all for Friday.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be closed on Friday as well as the Carmel Christkindlmarkt.

Conner Prairie's final day of the Merry Prairie Holiday on Thursday has been canceled.

Winterlights at Newfields are closed Thursday and Friday night.

Indianapolis Public Schools have cancelled all athletic events on Thursday and Friday.

The Pokagon State Park toboggan will be closed Dec. 23 due to the bitter cold to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Reopening is expected Dec. 24, if temperatures moderate, but that determination will be made as the weather picture for Saturday emerges. The toboggan is closed on Christmas Day.

The Pokagon State Park will be open for other daily activities. Pokagon’s annual Christmas Eve walk will be modified with activities at the Nature Center at 9 a.m.

Mounds State Park’s Nights of Lights in Anderson is canceled Dec. 23-24, but will reopen Dec. 25 according to the Indiana DNR.

Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will remain on as they have a crew that lives on site. If you are not comfortable coming on the day of your ticket, you can change it up to 10 p.m. of the day you’re supposed to go.

As of 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, the Indianapolis Symphony are continuing with plans to hold their Yuletide performance on both Thursday and Friday.

Magic of Lights at Ruoff Music Center are still on upon last communication between WRTV and the promoter of the event.

For additional closing information, including closures to Indianapolis Public Library, visit our school and business closures page.