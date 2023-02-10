'My mom is here today because of CPR': Nurse encourages everyone to learn hands-only CPR

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home.

During American Heart month we’re helping to equip you with the tools you need to live a healthy life.

We use our hands for so many things and they even have the power to save lives.

“I’m very thankful my mom is here today and it’s because of CPR,” said Jacey Karius.

Karius said she grew up never wanting to be a nurse until she saw the impact nurses had on her mom’s life.

“I was 10 years old. She was 26 at the time. Super young, super out of the blue, not expected, no symptoms, nothing. No warning and just one night she collapsed on her bathroom floor at 26 years old,” said Karius.

Her mom had a sudden heat attack.

She said luckily her stepdad is in the medical field and knew what to do.

“He was able to perform CPR on her right away and he knew what to do, and without that I don’t think she would be here today without that fast intervention and knowing what to do,” Karius said.

Now years later Karius just graduated nursing school and works in the Emergency Room at IU Health.

She said in her few months in the ER she’s learned heart issues can impact anyone.

“It effects all ages. It’s not just a certain age it can be from a child all the way to an older adult,” said Karius.

That’s why she recommends everyone learn hands only CPR.

“It can be intimidating but it’s super easy to learn and most likely you’ll be able to use it on a loved one,” said Karius, “it’s proven that if at least one person in your house knowns CPR you’ll be able to double their chances of survival.”

The power is in your hands.

There are two hands-only CPR kiosk at the Indianapolis International Airport, so you can learn hands-only CPR while waiting for your flight.