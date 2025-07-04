Nearly 100 new American citizens naturalized at federal courthouse ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — Independence Day is the United States of America's day to celebrate its country. Some will celebrate under the American flag for the first time as American citizens this Fourth of July.

90 people from 33 countries took the oath and became Americans at the Birch Bayh Federal Courthouse on Thursday. The most represented countries of origin included Mexico, Nigeria, Haiti, and Burma.

"You have earned the right to be here," Senior Judge Sarah Evans Barker told the new citizens during the naturalization ceremony. "You belong here. You deserve to be here, and we want you here."

These new citizens have lived in America for a large portion of their lives. Eduardo Rios-Ramos came to Indiana from Mexico as a child and started the process for citizenship nine years ago.

"I needed to match my mind and my heart to my status. In my mind and my heart, I already am American," Rios-Ramos said. "This is one of the best countries in the world. It has its pros and cons, but there is no place like home."

Mimi Trahan came to the United States from Nigeria a decade ago to study at the University of Indianapolis. She has since earned a law degree and started a family in Indiana.

"It's funny because I never thought I would stay here the whole time, but then I thought about all of the people in my friend group and everyone at work," Trahan said. "Everyone is so kind, and I can't imagine being anywhere else."

Both Trahan and Rios-Ramos say they are looking forward to voting for the first time.

"Now I can finally participate in it," Trahan said. "I'm excited for it, I think it will be fun to educate myself on how voting goes."

"That's what makes America great," said Rios-Ramos, who registered to vote minutes after receiving his citizenship documents. "It's a melting pot with a little bit of everything and the best of the best."

The annual ceremony is usually conducted at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, but was moved to the federal courthouse this year. Presidential Site CEO Charles Hyde said the move happened for "a variety of reasons" and hopes to return the ceremony to the Benjamin Harrison grounds in 2026.