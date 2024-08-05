Neighbors call for change to intersection following multiple fatal crashes

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors and business owners are calling for changes to an east side intersection after two fatal crashes in less than a month.

“There is no stop here on mass and people just fly around this corner and people are just jumping to get out of this left turn here so it never stops,” Will Woodrow with 5108 studios said.

Woodrow said he put up cameras outside his business to catch wrecks. “I set one of my cameras up facing this intersection to catch the wrecks and there are probably one a week,” Woodrow added.

Most recently, police say 20-year-oldDeondrey Pirtle was killed on Saturday when his car crashed into in a parked semi-truck near the intersection.

Then on July 12th police say 31-year-old Ivan Castro was killed in a hit and run. Surveillance video captures the moments the collision happens.

WATCH | Family seeks justice in deadly hit and run

Family seeks justice in deadly hit and run

“Nobody has to die before something gets done – but they have,” concerned neighbor Melinda Harritt told WRTV on Monday.

Councilor Ron Gibson represents the people of this area. He says it will take a concentrated effort to cut down on the number of wrecks.

“The fact of the matter is that people are driving too fast all over the city,” Councilor Gibson (D) District 8 said.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works conducted a traffic study of the area within the past year. It found nearly 11 thousand people drive through there each day.