Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Newfields making masks optional on campus Saturdy as COVID deaths, infections wane

Newfields.PNG
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided by Newfields
Newfields.PNG
Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:54:17-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields has announced that visitors will not have to wear face masks starting Saturday, in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The updated policy applies to both indoor and outdoor guests.

The museum also cited a low rate of COVID-19 infection in Marion County and across the state.

Staff will still be required to wear masks in all spaces, and guests are encouraged to wear them indoors.

"The safety of our guests, members, staff, and volunteers remains the highest priority," the museum said in an email Thursday.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported another 37 people had died of COVID-19 and another 320 had tested positive. Deaths were reported between Jan. 6 and Thursday while cases were reported between March 16, 2020, and Thursday.

A total of 22,262 Hoosiers have died and 1,686,671 have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

IDH's website shows most counties are in the Blue advisory level category, the lowest level, while many are in the Yellow category, the second-lowest. No counties are in the Red or Orange categories, the highest- and second-highest levels respectively.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW