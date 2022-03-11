Newfields making masks optional on campus Saturdy as COVID deaths, infections wane

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields has announced that visitors will not have to wear face masks starting Saturday, in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The updated policy applies to both indoor and outdoor guests.

The museum also cited a low rate of COVID-19 infection in Marion County and across the state.

Staff will still be required to wear masks in all spaces, and guests are encouraged to wear them indoors.

"The safety of our guests, members, staff, and volunteers remains the highest priority," the museum said in an email Thursday.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Health reported another 37 people had died of COVID-19 and another 320 had tested positive. Deaths were reported between Jan. 6 and Thursday while cases were reported between March 16, 2020, and Thursday.

A total of 22,262 Hoosiers have died and 1,686,671 have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

IDH's website shows most counties are in the Blue advisory level category, the lowest level, while many are in the Yellow category, the second-lowest. No counties are in the Red or Orange categories, the highest- and second-highest levels respectively.