'No Kings' protesters demonstrate at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday afternoon for a "No Kings" rally, marking the latest in a series of protests against the Trump administration's policies across the state.

WRTV

The Indianapolis rally drew participants to the south lawn of the statehouse, where protesters carried signs and chanted calls for government accountability.

The demonstration was part of a coordinated nationwide day of action, with similar rallies held in cities across the country.

Saturday's rally focused on several key issues, including opposition to redistricting practices and immigration enforcement policies. Demonstrators voiced concerns about what they described as authoritarian overreach and threats to democratic institutions.

WRTV

The event marked the second major "No Kings" rally in Indiana this year. A previous demonstration in June attracted thousands to downtown Indianapolis, making it one of the largest political protests in the city in recent years.

WRTV

The rally remained peaceful throughout the afternoon, with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police monitoring the event.

WRTV

MORE: Photos: 'No Kings' protesters gather at Indiana Statehouse

WATCH | Hoosiers join national push for change for No Kings Day 2.0