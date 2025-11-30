No pump, no problem: Local mobile gas delivery service expands to make fueling up easier

INDIANAPOLIS — Small Business Saturday is spotlighting locally owned companies across Indiana, including one Hoosier startup that has expanded significantly since its launch — and is now making it even easier for drivers to fuel up without visiting a gas station.

Gas Dash, a mobile fuel-delivery service operating in central Indiana for more than a year, has rolled out a new app aimed at streamlining the process for customers.

“We’re the first and most innovative home gas delivery service… It’s completely contactless,” founder and CEO Gerald Spivey Jr. said.

With a few taps on the app, customers can request fuel delivery directly to their location. Instead of braving cold weather at the pump, Gas Dash workers fill vehicles with unleaded, premium or diesel fuel on demand.

“We'll pull up wherever you are 24 hours a day. It doesn't matter and put gas directly in your vehicles, unleaded, premium, and diesel,” Spivey said. “So now that we have our app made, we're trying to expand.”

Spivey said the company is also broadening its services beyond fuel.

“We also do battery jumps now, 24 hours a day. We're also trying to implement electric vehicle charging,” he said. “We want to be an everyday service just like we said about DoorDash.”

Some Hoosiers say the concept could be especially useful especially during the winter months.

“I think it could be really beneficial if you think about the times you go to the gas station regularly,” said Amanda Gore who told WRTV she typically visits a gas station at least twice a week. “I drive all over the place."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, more than 569,000 small businesses operate in Indiana.

Spivey told WRTV that supporting them matters. “I think it's very important. Every big business started as a small, so. You have to go from one to the other, and this is a Black-owned business completely funded by us.”

Gore added: “Definitely something that I could see people utilizing..”

Gas Dash currently serves central Indiana and the surrounding areas.

The company says it is working to expand into Texas, with plans for nationwide growth.

You can find the app on Apple and Google Play.