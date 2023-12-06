Noblesville becoming musical destination due to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Ruoff Music Center is slowly revealing its set list for next summer, but the amphitheater's cultural impact on Noblesville is year-round.

Live Nation has announced thirteen shows so far, most recently a Limp Bizkit concert on July 21 and a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on July 25.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said the city is starting to get name recognition after the city influenced Live Nation to use the city's name in Ruoff Music Center marketing.

"For a long time, it did say Indianapolis, and I respect that...we are in the Indianapolis area, but this is Noblesville," Jensen said. "We encourage them to encourage their artists to say, 'Hello, Noblesville.' They've done a great job at that.'"

The recognition has trickled down to local businesses such as Center Stage Vintage Guitars, a musical instrument shop close to Noblesville's historic downtown.

"This is the greatest job in the world," said Center Stage owner Kevin Heffernan. "These old instruments, they can talk. They have stories, but they have a voice."

Heffernan sells and repairs vintage guitars, which has made his store a popular destination for musicians playing Ruoff.

"The technicians for Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton...Zac Starkey, who is Ringo Starr's son, called me up," Heffernan said. "Brad Paisley came in one time. I said to him, 'man, you look like that one guy.' He just laughed and grinned."

Beyond music, the concerts financially benefit Noblesville through taxes.

The city collects $1 for every concert visitor. Since more than 500,000 music fans came to Ruoff this season, Noblesville received more than $500,000 in revenue.

Jensen said that money will go towards improving the roads around the amphitheater.

"Boden Road, which is on the west side of Ruoff, and Olio Road, which is on the east side will be expanded to four lanes in the future. We'll look at intersection improvements and put roundabouts in that area."

Jensen said a recently-installed roundabout at Olio Road and East 146th Street has already improved the Ruoff experience.

"They were able to clear out Chris Stapleton, which was the last show of the season a couple seasons ago when we opened the new roundabout, 35 minutes faster then they ever have," Jensen said.

Heffernan believes Ruoff is a nice asset to have for Noblesville because there is a thriving community of musicians in and around the city.

"The average person would not realize how many musicians and collectors are in Hamilton County. There's thousands of them."

Ruoff Music Center opened as Deer Creek Music Center in 1989.