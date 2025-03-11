Noblesville moves forward with largest housing development in City's history

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville City Council has voted to rezone over 850 acres plotted for the Gatewood Lakes neighborhood, clearing the way for what is poised to be the largest development in the city's history.

"I am so excited about this project," said Megan Wiles, President of the Noblesville City Council, who represents the district where Gatewood Lakes will be built. "This development isn't going to have any negative impact on the downtown area. It's only going to enhance it."

The Gatewood Lakes project, led by Henke Development Group, plans to offer a mix of housing options along with trails and manmade lakes.

Betsy Henke-Garfield of Henke Development Group says the project has the opportunity to serve a broader community than most neighborhoods.

"With Gatewood, we have an opportunity to create a cohesive and intentional community," she said.

While many have expressed excitement about the potential for growth and improvement in the area, some residents voiced concerns.

Issues such as increased traffic and the preservation of agricultural land were the main concerns.

In response, Wiles acknowledged the increasing demand for housing in Hamilton County.

"For those who want to move to Noblesville for a rural country setting, that's just not the case," she explained.

Henke Garfield addressed road concerns, saying the development corporation intends to invest in improving road infrastructure.

"It will actually alleviate some existing issues just by the fact that when you go in, you're required to add some of those safety parameters on roads," she explained.

The project is set to take 7-10 years to complete and the city hopes to begin construction this fall.