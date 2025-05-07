North Central seniors visit their elementary and middle schools before graduation

INDIANAPOLIS — North Central High School seniors are about to step into the future and graduate. Before they received their diplomas, they took a trip to the past.
The Class of 2025 walked through the halls of Washington Township's elementary and middle schools in their caps and gowns.
They were greeted by the current students of those schools and the teachers who helped guide them when they were younger.
The seniors said the experience was powerful and inspiring.
"I get to look back and see how far I've come, all the way from being a 5-year-old to being an 18-year-old who is graduating," said senior Olivia Smith. "It's really big to think about."
"It's a really unique experience," said senior Carter Klaus. "My sister is also in middle school, so I was really looking forward to it."
This was the first time Washington Township Schools organized a walk through the past for North Central's seniors.
The Class of 2025 will officially graduate on May 27.
-
Federal funding cuts to Americorps impacting Indianapolis non-profitsThe recent funding cuts have left many organizations scrambling, trying to figure out how to not disrupt the services they provide.
Indianapolis awarded $35.5M for infrastructure overhaulIndianapolis has secured $35.5 million in federal funding to improve transportation safety and accessibility, including long-awaited pedestrian bridges and greenway expansions.
CIB in talks with Populous to build soccer stadium in downtown IndianapolisThe Capital Improvement Board of Marion County is in negotiations with a household name in stadium and event center designs to build a new soccer stadium in downtown Indianapolis.
29-year-old participant dies after finishing Saturday's mini-marathonThe 500 Festival has confirmed the death of a participant following the mini-marathon on Saturday morning.