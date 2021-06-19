Watch
NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down in Jay County

Photo Provided/Aaron Hoevel
A tornado touched down on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Jay County, Indiana. Some damage was reported.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 19, 2021
JAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado touched down in Jay County Friday night.

The NWS says the tornado developed approximately 3 miles southeast of Bryant, Indiana just before 4 p.m. and "rapidly strengthened to EF-2."

Winds peaked at an estimated 130 miles per hour.

The NWS reported several rural homes and farmsteads were destroyed, and several cattle were killed.

