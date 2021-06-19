NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down in Jay County

JAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado touched down in Jay County Friday night.

The NWS says the tornado developed approximately 3 miles southeast of Bryant, Indiana just before 4 p.m. and "rapidly strengthened to EF-2."

Winds peaked at an estimated 130 miles per hour.

National Weather Service

The NWS reported several rural homes and farmsteads were destroyed, and several cattle were killed.