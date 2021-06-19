NWS: EF-2 tornado touched down in Jay County

JAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado touched down in Jay County Friday night.
The NWS says the tornado developed approximately 3 miles southeast of Bryant, Indiana just before 4 p.m. and "rapidly strengthened to EF-2."
Winds peaked at an estimated 130 miles per hour.
Photos: Flooding and storm damage across Central Indiana
The NWS reported several rural homes and farmsteads were destroyed, and several cattle were killed.
The NWS storm survey has concluded in northeast Jay County. 1 EF-2 tornado was identified. Here is a PNS with details regarding the tornado https://t.co/G1TzQ4OSxi— NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) June 19, 2021
For additional details on the Jun 18th event, you can view our web story at https://t.co/DxZ4pUN9vk