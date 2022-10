INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person died in a crash just before midnight on Tuesday.

It happened on I-65 near Southport Road, in southern Marion County.

Three right lanes were closed as Indiana State Police investigated the crash.

They opened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A post by INDOT says the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

It's not clear what led to the crash.