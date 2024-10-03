Watch Now
Pa and Ma's Backyard BBQ to appear on The Food Network a month after owner was killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Just over a month after the owner of Pa and Ma’s Backyard BBQ was killed, his restaurant is about to be featured on The Food Network.

"The Food Network had reached out to my parents, and they said, 'We've heard so much about you from your customers. What's your story?'" Brockelle Nelson, George and Monica Nelson’s daughter, said.

The story started in 1995 with just $175 and a vision.

"In the last couple of years, he said, 'I will probably not even get to see the fruits of my labor, but it's coming.' I said, 'Don't say that. I can't do this alone,'" Monica Nelson, Owner of Pa and Ma’s Backyard BBQ, said.

Back in August, George Nelson Sr. was gunned down outside of his restaurant, located on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

"Every day is a challenge, but we get through it," Monica Nelson said.

"Because of him, cooking represents community, it represents family, it represents joy, it represents legacy, and it represents history," Brockelle Nelson said.

On Friday, Pa and Ma's will be featured on The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri.

"He said, 'I almost didn't pull you because you were moving to a new spot. But I kept seeing the community and fresh food. Pa and Ma's Backyard BBQ loves their community,'" Monica Nelson said.

The episode was filmed in February before George Nelson Sr. passed.

"I love the brisket and the green beans. I like the cornbread," Librty Bell said.

Bell found Pa and Ma's 21-years-ago when George and Monica Nelson used to feed her children for just $3 without her knowing.

"I cried like a baby. I said, 'You’ve been feeding my children, and I didn't even know this,'” Bell said.

Bell said seeing George Nelson’s dream come true by being featured on his favorite show left her speechless.

"It shocked me," Bell said.

"When I see the pictures of this episode, I'm just like, 'Damn Daddy, you made your dream become a reality,'" Brockelle Nelson said.

The episode airs Friday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on The Food Network.

The family thanks the community for showing so much love and support after George Nelson’s passing. They hope to continue his legacy and serve the community as he would want them to.

