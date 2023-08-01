Parents encouraged to get children vaccinated before heading back to school

NOBLESVILLE — Parents are encouraged to vaccinate their children before school starts in Central Indiana.

The Hamilton County Health Department is helping in that process by offering free immunization clinics throughout the next month.

Routine immunizations help protect children from highly contagious diseases like Polio, Hepatitis B And Measles, Mumps Rubella.

17-year-old Landon Turnock and his sister are getting caught up on their vaccines before the first day of school.

“It’s just a poke," the high schooler said.

Getting pricked with a needle isn’t Turnock's favorite activity, but he says it’s worth it for a sweet treat after.

"There’s tons of germs going around, especially going into the fall," Gema Lopez said.

Lopez is the School Immunization Liaison for the Hamilton County Health department.

She says the weeks leading up to back to school are some of their busiest.

“We trying not to lose track of those kids who slip through the cracks. Then we try to hold more clinics, try to advise parents ‘hey, let’s get these kiddos protected and vaccinated before we get back to school,'" she said.

Throughout August, the department will host its Start Smart immunization clinics, as part of a statewide effort to provide easier access to healthcare for families.

Lopez says she’s aware some kids are scared, and that’s why it’s important to prepare them before coming into the office.

“Let them know ‘okay, we’re gonna get vaccines today. This is going to be to protect you, your friends and your family, as well. Just let them know they’ll be a little stick, it will hurt a little bit and then it’ll be over," Lopez said.

Director of Nursing Janice VanMetre says they process as easy as possible for people of all financial situations.

“We try to have them sign up ahead of time if they have health insurance, so we can clear their insurance, so when they come in they have a very smooth operation as they go through our program. We also take people who are on Medicaid, we like to check their availability too. We also give vaccines to people who are uninsured or under-insured whose insurance may not cover vaccines," Vanmetre said.

There is an eight-dollar administration fee per vaccine for those who are uninsured or under-insured.

VanMetre says after the pandemic, some parents can be skeptical about vaccinating their children.

She encourages them to not be.

“We would never give the vaccines, if we didn’t think they were safe to give. We would just wanna tell people, yes they are safe. We would not want to harm your child and you do wanna protect them from getting sick," she said.

The next free clinic dates in Hamilton County are scheduled for August 2, August 16, and August 30.

They'll be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 18030 Foundation Drive Noblesville.

Other locations across Central Indiana offering vaccinations are:

Hamilton County



Noblesville Schools

1775 Field Dr., Noblesville, IN 46060

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 30.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Noblesville Schools-8/30. Walk-ins welcome.

1045 W. 146th St., Carmel, IN 46032

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 2.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment needed.

Marion County



Children's Museum

3000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 3.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Children's Museum-8/3. Walk-ins welcome.

4401 E. 62nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46220

3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 1.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Eastwood Middle School-8/1. Walk-ins welcome.

325 S. Alabama St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, August 3.

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, August 17.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment needed.

6042 East 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219

9 a.m. - Noon Saturday, September 16.

9 a.m. - Noon Saturday, October 7.

Call 317-221-7300 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

6940 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268

3-6 p.m. Tuesday September 12.

9 a.m. - Noon Saturday, September 23.

Call 317-221-7500 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

6919 E 10th St, Suite C-2, Indianapolis, IN 46219

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Monday during July and August. Additional hours from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, August 17.

1-5 p.m. Saturday, August 19.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, August 31.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment needed.

7551 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227

9 a.m. - Noon Saturday, September 9.

3-6 p.m. Monday, September 18.

Call 317-221-5700 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

8400 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Warren Schools-8/23. Walk-ins welcome.

Johnson County



Greenwood Middle School

1584 Averitt Rd., Greenwood, IN 46143

9 a.m. - Noon Saturday, September 9.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment required.

250 Fairground St., Franklin, IN 46131

4-6 p.m. Monday, August 21.

4-6 p.m. Monday, September 18.

4-6 p.m. Monday, October 2.

4-6 p.m. Monday, December 11.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Johnson Co Fairgrounds - [Date]. Walk-ins welcome.

460 N Morton St #A, Franklin, IN 46131

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment required.

222 Tracy Street, Whiteland, IN 46184

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 30.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Whiteland Community HS-[Date]. Walk-ins welcome.

Hancock County



Hancock County Health Department

111 American Legion Pl, Room 150, Greenfield, IN 46140

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mondays - Fridays.

Call 317-477-1125 to schedule an appointment. Appointment required.

Hendricks County



Hendricks County Fairgrounds

1900 E Main St, Danville , IN 46122

1-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 17.

Schedule online and use enrollment code IN65942. Click on the clinic name: Henricks County-10/17.

Boone County



Boone County Health Department

116 W Washington St, Suite B202, Lebanon, IN 46052

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Call 765-482-3942 to schedule an appointment. Appointment required.

Brown County



Brown County High School

235 School House Ln, Nashville, IN 47448

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

Call 812-988-2255 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.

Morgan County



Lift Up Backpack Distribution Day

4085 Leonard Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151

9 a.m. - Noon Saturday, August 5.

This clinic is located at Hoosier Harvest Church and is open to all Morgan County school age residents. Walk-ins welcome. No registration required.

Putnam County



Putnam County Health Department

1542 S Bloomington St, Greenecastle, IN 46135

1-5 p.m. every 1st Wednesday of the month.

8:30-11:30 a.m. every 3rd Saturday of the month.

Call 765-301-7671 to schedule an appointment. Appointment required.

Shelby County

