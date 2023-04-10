Parents express concern over drivers not stopping at school bus stop arm

HENDRICKS, CO. — Parents in a Hendricks County neighborhood feel like their children's safety is in question after numerous close calls from drivers blowing through the school bus stop arm.

Parents are calling the intersection of Jamestown Square and Independence Ave. a tragedy waiting to happen.

The bus stop is in the Williamsburg Villages neighborhood off of 56th Street and Raceway Road in Hendricks County.

Last Friday, video captures a car blow past the stop arm and blare their horn.

"It makes me angry and upset and I wish more could be done about it," Rich Garvin said.

Garvin has two school aged daughters, he says they no longer ride the bus because it's too dangerous.

"You're in a neighborhood. I mean, behind a bus it's pretty obvious. The lights are out, they're big and yellow, there's little kids," Garvin said.

Michael Estep has three kids that ride the bus, he has captured many instances on his security cameras.

"Unfortunately this just keeps happening," Estep said. "No rhyme or reason but it just keeps happening."

Last Friday's incident isn't the first. Neighbors tell WRTV this has happened numerous times.

"It's extremely frustrating because my kids are my world," Estep said.

In October of 2021, a similar incident happened at that bus stop.

A kid can be seen getting off a bus was nearly missed by a car disregarding the stop arm.

It's something parents call a blatant disregard to the lives of kids.

"If ever there was a reason to slow down, it's kids. Whether you know them or not," Estep said. "It doesn't take a parent to realize that these children are the future of our nation and our world and they deserve protection and at the very least caution."

Neighbors are hoping people just slow down and pay more attention.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department also says they add patrols to areas that incidents are reported.

Neighborhood officials told WRTV the streets are governed by the County.

The Hendricks County highway department says they weren't aware of an issue, but will be looking into the safety of that intersection to see if plans can be made to make the area safer.

Brownsburg schools, the district this bus stop is in, say they have 70 stop arm cameras.

The cameras are put on new buses, they have 112 buses total.

The bus in this particular incident does have a stop arm camera.