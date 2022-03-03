'People's Convoy', vaccine mandate protest, stops in Monrovia en route to D.C.

MONROVIA — Tomorrow, a convoy of about 300 vehicles, including 100 trucks, driven by individuals protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates will leave Central Indiana for Washington D.C.

The "People's Convoy" on Tuesday traveled from Missouri to Morgan County, where they made a stop in Monrovia.

Thousands packed Ted Everett's Farm Equipment Facility on Ind. 39 to voice opposition to mandates as the People's Convoy makes its way to the nation's capital.

"It's really key that we end these vaccine mandates and that we end the state of emergency in order to get everybody back to work," said Brian Brase, co-organizer of the People's Convoy.

Monrovia farmer and business owner Ted Everette said he got a call Monday from convoy organizers to use his property for a stopping point and rally. He agreed but didn't expect this turnout.

"No, I had no idea this would be the way that it is," said Everette.

Everette said he hopes the rally will take the concerns of Indiana farmers to D.C. to help the state of agriculture.

"We need to be building and moving products or we're going to be in trouble," said Everette.

Everette said farmers, like the rest of the country, are being hit hard by inflation — and trucking shortages are putting a strain on farmers trying to meet demand.

"We're going to run out of food. If we don't keep these farmers farming, we're going to get in trouble for food," said Everette.

Brase believes vaccine mandates are having a negative impact on the trucking industry and by extension, local communities.

"Trucks can't move, and America is only fed by the farmers. Trucks move the food. Farmers give us a job to do, and we help to get their product to market with the trucks. So I think we're working together to end the mandates for our community and these mask mandates and get back to work," Brase said.

The convoy's latest stop included a rally that began at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It will leave Monrovia tomorrow morning and head to Washington D.C.

Indianapolis police said they don't expect any major traffic disruptions.