'Pope of the people': Catholic volunteers carry on Pope Francis' legacy

INDIANAPOLIS — Catholics across the world are mourning Pope Francis' death. Some hope his messages of equality will inspire people to serve the needy in their communities.

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul provides assistance in Indianapolis with food pantries and thrift shops. Council president Paul Ainslie, a volunteer himself, said Pope Francis' message lined up with their mission.

WRTV

"He was really a Pope of the people," Ainslie said. "When I listen to him, most of the time he just talked about treating each other as humans. Recognizing that there's no barrier between us and them, it's just all us."

Fellow Society of Saint Vincent de Paul member DeInda Dellacca even saw Pope Francis hold mass in person during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia.

WRTV

"He made everyone feel precious and valuable in his presence," Dellacca said. "He was with the people. He led by example to be with the people. That's what we need to do."

Ainslie said Pope Francis' service inspired the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul because it reminded them of their namesake, who is the patron saint of charity.

WRTV

"The Pope talked about human rights. He talked about human dignity in a way that was grounded in his experience working with the poor and the underserved," Ainslie said. "We're all children on God as Saint Vincent taught us. We need to find a way to help those who are really our brothers and sisters."

He hopes others find ways to help their communities long after a new pope is selected.

WRTV

"The challenges are great, and they seem to be getting greater," Ainslie said. "We will do our best every day to meet those challenges."