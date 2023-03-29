Purdue blocks access to TikTok on university's WiFi network

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue University has blocked access to TikTok on the university’s WiFi network.

This block means that students, staff and visitors will not be able to access the social media app while using the school’s WiFi network. People on the campus will still be able to access TikTok while using non-university WiFi or their cellular data plan.

Purdue stated that this decision was due to concerns about cybersecurity risks to user data privacy, threats to national security and algorithmic censorship of free speech.

“Purdue has begun blocking access to TikTok and the usage of the TikTok mobile app across Purdue networks,” Trevor Peters, Purdue’s Senior Communication Specialist, said. “This step is based on TikTok’s overly invasive privacy and use agreements that allow for significant access to phone data, such as keystrokes, geolocation and contacts.”

This decision comes one week after TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, testified on Capitol Hill about the app’s ability to keep user data safe.

PREVIOUS | How big of a threat TikTok actually poses amid Capitol Hill hearing (wrtv.com)

The campus announced in Jan. that it would be banning TikTok on all institutional accounts and devices.