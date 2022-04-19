Python found slithering on Walmart shelf in Monroe Co. now up for adoption

BLOOMINGTON — A python that was found inside a local Walmart is now in the market for his forever home.

The young snake, now named Wolverine, was found on a shelf by a good samaritan who called the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from the agency.

The agency is a division of the city's public works department and runs the City of Bloomington Animal Shelter.

It's not clear how Wolverine got into the store, but now that he's in the shelter's custody, he's up for grabs to any willing applicant.

"He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing use to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment," the agency wrote.

Anyone interested in adopting can fill out an application through the agency's website.

Pythons are non-venomous and can grow to be about 33 feet long, according to the San Diego Zoo.

They're known to feed on other animals, including mammals, reptiles and birds.

Indiana is home to 32 native snake species, only four of which are venomous, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

To speak with someone from Bloomington Animal Care and Control, call 812-349-3492.